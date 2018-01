We named Wooden Shjips’ last LP, Back To Land, Album Of The Week when it debuted in 2013. Today, the psychedelic band presents us with a new single titled “Staring At The Sun.” The song is an understated slow-burner and it will be included on the band’s forthcoming release V., due out in May. Listen below.

V. by Wooden Shjips

V. is out 5/28 via Thrill Jockey.