Hola, amigos. I know it’s been a long time since I rapped at ya, but I am seriously in the weeds over here. What’s going on? Heard any good tunes lately?

Me, I been neck-deep in an ever-flowing stream of killer jams, and I’m trying to write a whole thing about all that, but life has not cooperated with my process. Maybe next week? Soon, man. We gotta catch up on some stuff.

Pretty close to the top of the list of “Things To Catch Up On,” though, is this record by the Armed called ONLY LOVE. Have you heard this motherfucker? Jesus Christ, it is amazing. I don’t have the bandwidth to break it down in detail right now, but it’s easily one of the best things I’ve heard all year. I don’t even wanna try to say what it sounds like, because it doesn’t really sound like anything. Or maybe it just sounds different and better than anything I could say about it at the moment. I dunno. It fucking rules. I’ll say that.

The album came out a little less than a month ago, and the band just put out a new video for the track “Nowhere To Be Found,” which gives me a chance to write something about it today. The video is sick, the song is even sicker than the video, and the full album is exponentially sicker than the video and song combined. It is all so weird and beautiful and surreal and gnarly. Goddamn, man. I promise I will come back to this in the near future, but there’s no time like the present — if you been sleeping, this will wake you the fuck up.

ONLY LOVE is out now via No Rest Until Ruin. Obtain it here (and do so IMMEDIATELY).