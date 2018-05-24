Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj announced that her new album, Queen, was going to be released on 6/15, and last weekend she performed on Saturday Night Live to promote it. But Minaj took to Instagram Live today to break the news that the release of her album has been pushed back — it’ll now be out on 8/10.

During the announcement, however, she teased that there would be “surprises” to come next month, including the album artwork, a documentary, and presumably new songs to add to the singles that we’ve already got, “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz.”