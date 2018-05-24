Last week, Christine And The Queens released “Girlfriend,” the French pop singer’s first new song since the release of her 2014 debut. Today, she’s shared a video for the Dâm-Funk-featuring track, which was directed by Jordan Bahat. It takes place high up on a construction site, inspired by “Charles Ebbets’ photos from the 1930’s of builders relaxing on girders 60 stories up in the air,” per the director.

“The message is both simple and radical,” Héloïse Letissier said in a statement. “Simple because the video relies on energy and an effective use of choreography: more physical, sensual and assertive. Radical in terms of its aesthetics: here, the gang concept blurs the lines between ballerina and thug, as was often the case in American musicals such as West Side Story.”

Watch below.