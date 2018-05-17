Christine And The Queens – “Girlfriend” (Feat. Dâm-Funk)

In 2014, the French pop musician Héloïse Letissier broke through with the first Christine And The Queens album, Chaleur humaine. It was re-released the following year as Christine And The Queens, boasting more English-language tracks and new collaborations with the likes of Perfume Genius and Tunji Ige.

Now that all territories are on the same page, Letissier is releasing the first new song since their debut. It’s called “Girlfriend” and it features Dâm-Funk. It also comes with a French version, “Damn, dis-moi.” The slinking track, meant as a tribute to G-funk, finds Letissier muddying the lines between lust and love. “Girlfriend/ Don’t feel like a girlfriend/ But lover/ Damn, I’d be your lover,” Letissier sings.

Letissier had some things to say about the song in a press release:

I initially set out to smash against macho culture and macho men. I became obsessed with this idea of the macho man, and still being a woman. What does it mean if I’m this figure, and I’m a woman? Does it make me an aberration? Is it joyful? […] I felt I had to address female desire and it’s diversity. How sometimes it’s blacked out or ignored. It’s still something quite suspicious or slightly dirty. I felt like it was important to be more unapologetic about that. There are hints of nights spent having sex and coming back covered in sweat. Like a male figure, the young hero who has love stories, and comes back in the morning and his friends are like: “What happened to you?” I want to be that.”

Listen to it below.

