Sufjan Stevens, James Blake Remake Moses Sumney’s “Make Out in My Car”

Moses Sumney may not be the biggest name in the world (yet), but he commands an enormous amount of respect from his peers. Case in point: Today, Sumney has released a remix EP built around “Make Out In My Car,” a song that appeared on his deeply impressive 2017 full-length debut Aromanticism. And for the EP, he recruited big names Sufjan Stevens and James Blake to completely rework the track in their own very different ways.

In its original form, “Make Out In My Car” is a skeletal, insular, ghostly R&B song, a song that’s specifically and exceptionally about not fucking. For the EP, Sumney offers his own extended version of the song, while Alex Isley (a Los Angeles soul-music experimenter and the daughter of the Isley Brothers’ Ernie Isley) gives her own layered-but-skeletal remix of the track.

Blake, meanwhile, has transformed the song into an architectural throb, and he’s included an extra verse, which Sumney sings in a skittery and rap-influenced cadence. Stevens, meanwhile, has remade the song completely, singing it himself and turning it into hushed and insular chamber-folk. You can use Spotify to check out the full remix EP below.

The “Make Out In My Car” remix EP is out now on Jagjaguwar.