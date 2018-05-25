Post Pink – “You Real”

Back in 2016, the Baltimore-based band Post Pink released I Believe You, OK, an excellent tape built around snarling hooks and nervy rhythms. They’ve been quiet since then, though far from inactive: They recently wrapped up a West Coast tour run opening for the Breeders and they’ve been working on an album. Today, they’ve put out a new song, “You Real.” It’s a tightly-coiled track, replete with sweeping harmonies from left to right. “I would love to see you real,” goes the hook, Angela Swiecicki’s voice gruff and assertive as a catchy guitar lick answers in response. Listen below.

<a href="http://postpink.bandcamp.com/track/you-real" target="_blank">You Real by Post Pink</a>

“You Real” is out now.