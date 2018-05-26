Gorillaz returned from a six-year absence last year with Humanz, and we learned in December that they’d follow it up with another LP in quick succession this year. This would hold to the pattern they established with 2010’s Plastic Beach and 2011’s The Fall. Now, after debuting a new song called “Hollywood” on tour, they seem to be sneak-announcing the album with some posters at London’s All Points East festival.

The posters, viewable here, direct you to the URL TheNowNow.tv. At the site, you’ll find a teaser video soundtracked by a synth-powered disco production. After a silhouette of one of the Gorillaz cartoons briefly flashes on screen, a logo for The Now Now gives way to the words “June 29.” Sure seems like a new Gorillaz album called The Now Now is out 6/29! Here, have a look:

Last year we talked to Damon Albarn about Gorillaz’s return for a Stereogum cover story. Read that here.