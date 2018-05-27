On Friday, Father John Misty performed alongside the Ulster Orchestra at the Biggest Weekend festival in Belfast, where he debuted “Please Don’t Die” off his forthcoming album God’s Favorite Customer. He also played “Just Dumb Enough To Try” for its live debut.

In addition to those two songs, we’ve heard “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All” and “Mr. Tillman” from the new album, both of which maintain his signature downtrodden beauty and poeticism. “Please Don’t Die” is similarly affected. Watch below.

Read our Premature Evaluation of God’s Favorite Customer here.