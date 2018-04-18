Father John Misty – “Just Dumb Enough To Try” & “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All”

Speaking to NME late last year, Josh Tillman said that unlike Pure Comedy or 2015’s I Love You, Honeybear, his new album God’s Favorite Customer is not a concept album: “Just ten tunes, kind of sprightly BPMs.” And in another interview with Uncut a couple of months later, he offered more details:

Most of this next album was written in a six-week period where I was kind of on the straits. I was living in a hotel for two months. It’s kind of about … yeah … misadventure. The words were just pouring out of me. It’s really rooted in something that happened last year that was … well, my life blew up. I think the music essentially serves the purpose of making the painful and the isolating less painful and less isolating. But in short, it’s a heartache album … I think I instinctually understood that if I blew everything up, I could put it back together better than it was.

Both of those things — the relative sprightliness and the heartache — are apparent on new songs “Just Dumb Enough To Try” and “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All.” On the chorus of the former, Tillman sings, “But I’m just dumb enough to try/ To keep you in my life/ For a little while longer/ And I’m insane enough to think/ I’m gonna get out with my skin/ And start my life again.” And on the latter: “Disappointing diamonds are the rarest of them all/ And the love that last forever really can’t be that special.”

Sonically, both songs add a little spacey psychedelia to the standard FJM palette. You can listen to both and find the tracklist for God’s Favorite Customer below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hangout At The Gallows”

02 “Mr. Tillman”

03 “Just Dumb Enough To Try”

04 “Date Night”

05 “Please Don’t Die”

06 “The Palace”

07 “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All”

08 “God’s Favorite Customer”

09 “The Songwriter”

10 “We’re Only People (And There’s Not Much Anyone Can Do About That)”

God’s Favorite Customer is out 6/1 on Sub Pop/Bella Union.