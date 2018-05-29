Florence + The Machine Announce North American Tour

If you’ve ever seen Florence + The Machine live, you already know that Florence Welch puts on a show. Her voice is an insane bazooka, of course, but you’d already know that from her records. What the records don’t convey is the wild, untamed energy she brings to the stage — charging into the crowd, whirling relentlessly, going hard enough that she once had to tour in a wheelchair after breaking her foot.

Next month, Florence + The Machine will release the new album High As Hope, and we’ve posted the early songs “Sky Full Of Song” and “Hunger.” We’ve also posted a few excellent TV performances that should give you some idea of how great her live show can be. This summer and fall, you’ll probably get a chance to see that live show for yourself.

Welch has just announced a big North American summer/fall tour. She’ll be doing a bunch of festivals, of course, but she’ll also be headlining some big arenas (and the Hollywood Bowl) on her own. And she’ll be playing with an impressive roster of opening acts that, at various different dates, includes people like St. Vincent, Grizzly Bear, Perfume Genius, and Kamasi Washington. Check out her dates below.

TOUR DATES:

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

08/09 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys *

08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Skookum Festival

09/10 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena ^

09/11 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

09/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center ^

09/15 – Denver, CO @ Grandoozy Festival

09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University #

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

09/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

09/30 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena $

10/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center $

10/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem %

10/09 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center

10/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena @

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center @

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre @

10/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center !

10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center !

* with Wet

^ with St. Vincent & Lizzo

# with Grizzly Bear

$ with Billie Eilish

% with Beth Ditto

@ with Kamasi Washington

! with Perfume Genius