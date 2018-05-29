Cardi B – “I Like It” (Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin) Video

Last month, Cardi B released her ridiculously fun debut album Invasion Of Privacy. The whole thing is packed with fun, catchy, immediate songs, but the most fun, catchy, and immediate of them might be “I Like It,” the collaboration with Puerto Rican Latin trap up-and-comer Bad Bunny and Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin. With its sunny bounce and its sample of Pete Rodriguez’s 1966 boogaloo classic “I Like It Like That,” “I Like It” immediately sounded like an anthem. And so it brings me great pleasure to report that “I Like It” is now a single, with its own video and everything.

Director Eif Rivera’s new video for “I Like It” comes only a week after Cardi shared her “Be Careful” video, but that shouldn’t matter. The new video is a blast of color and charisma, with Cardi, Bad Bunny, and Balvin partying through what I’m pretty sure is San Juan. There’s not a lot to the video, other than the generally pretty amazing outfits that Cardi wears. But sometimes, a goofy and fun music video is exactly what the world needs.

Bad Bunny and Balvin both have a ton of star quality, but Cardi manages to outshine both of them easily. She is so much fun to watch. You can do that below.

Invasion Of Privacy is out now on Atlantic.