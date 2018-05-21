Back in March, just before releasing her ridiculously enjoyable official debut Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B shared “Be Careful,” a precise and heartfelt relationship-rap that interpolated Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor” just days before Drake sampled the same song on “Nice For What.” When Cardi revealed her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live, it was part of a performance of “Be Careful.” And the existence of that dominant Drake single hasn’t stopped Cardi from continuing to push “Be Careful.” Today, the song gets a video.

In the clip, Cardi channels the opening scenes of Kill Bill, Vol. 1. She drives a classic muscle car right up to a run-down chapel in the middle of a desert, and she hops out to get married to some dude. (It’s not Offset, her real-life fiancé. Instead, it’s some model-looking guy who’s dressed a bit like Kobe Bryant in that LA Times photoshoot that everyone made fun of.) Everyone is dressed cooler than people at a desert wedding logically should be.

Sadly, the video does not follow the Kill Bill plot, which would’ve been something to see. Instead, it goes off on its own storyline. It’s a bright, colorful video, and Cardi looks cool and gives a committed performance. Check it out below.

Invasion Of Privacy is out now, and it’s one of my two or three favorite albums of the year.