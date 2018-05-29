Richmond, VA-based musician Natalie Prass is releasing her excellent sophomore album, The Future And The Past, at the end of the week. Today, she stopped by the Stereogum offices in New York City to perform a few songs from it. Prass kicked things off with “The Fire” and “Lost” and wrapped the performance up with the two songs that close out the album itself, “Far From You” and “Ain’t Nobody.” She prefaced most of the songs with a little bit about how they came to be in the first place. Check out Prass’ Stereogum Session below.

The Future And The Past is out 6/1 via ATO.