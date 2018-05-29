Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean has been fighting a two-year legal battle against her ex-husband Isaiah Silva over the guitar her father played for Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in 1993. The terms of Cobain and Silva’s property settlement agreement that followed their divorce last November apparently grant Silva ownership of the guitar. Last year Cobain tried to legally force Silva to return the iconic 1959 Martin D-18E guitar to no avail. Now, according to TMZ, Silva is suing Courtney Love for trying to get the guitar back via (alleged) kidnapping, assault, burglary, and attempted murder.

“Isaiah Silva claims in a new lawsuit, in the early hours of June 3, 2016, Sam Lutfi — the one involved in the Britney Spears drama years ago — along with 2 other guys burglarized, robbed, assaulted, sexually battered, kidnapped and attempted to murder him at his West Hollywood Home,” TMZ reports. Silva says that Love’s group hurt him and injured his mother. He also claims that Lufti is responsible for providing Love and Frances Bean with narcotics.

TMZ adds, “He alleges they made their way inside his house by pounding on the front door and yelling, ‘Police, open up!!!’ and ‘LAPD, open the fucking door!!!’ And he claims, Lutfi grabbed Silva’s genitals through his pants, moved to within inches of his face and whispered, ‘Listen faggot, calm the fuck down or we’ll drag you upstairs and take turns fucking you.'” Silva is seeking unspecified damages.