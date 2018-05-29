Jeff Goldblum Announces Debut Album

He was attacked by dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, battled aliens in Independence Day and vomited on his own food in The Fly, now Hollywood film actor Jeff Goldblum is set to take on the real-life role of professional musician.

The 65-year-old jazz enthusiast has signed to Universal’s classical label Decca Records after label executives spotted him accompanying Gregory Porter on a British TV chat show last year. The execs were so impressed with Goldblum’s performance that they promptly flew to Los Angeles to meet with the actor, says a press release from Universal. A debut album is scheduled for release later this year.

“As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum,” Decca director of A&R Tom Lewis said in a statement announcing the label’s newest act. “He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy. If we can take Jeff’s music into people’s homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place.”

“I’m so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time,” said Goldblum, who has been playing piano since he was a young child and started performing music in cocktail lounges in Pittsburgh as a teenager.

As well as starring in blockbuster movies, the actor has been performing with his own jazz band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra — reportedly named after a lady he knew growing up — since the 1990s and is a regular presence at Los Angeles’ Rockwell Table and Stage, where he hosts a jazz variety show.

In the coming weeks, audiences will get a chance to see Goldblum reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the latest installment of the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

