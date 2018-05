Mac Miller surprise released three new songs late last night; they’re called “Programs,” “Buttons,” and “Small Worlds.” These tracks follow Miller’s 2016 album The Divine Feminine. “Small Worlds” features John Mayer on guitar and Jon Brion on piano.

Miller’s been in the news recently after he was arrested on a DUI and hit and run charges in California two weeks ago.

Listen to “Programs,” “Buttons,” and “Small Worlds” below.