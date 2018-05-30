SZA Says Her Voice Is “Permanently Injured”

Right now, the entire TDE crew is on the Championship Tour, the grand trek that aims bring the label’s entire triumphant roster across North America. But one of the label’s biggest stars is, at best, questionable. Last week, TDE’s Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith said that SZA was suffering from swollen vocal chords and would have to take a few dates off the tour. She returned to the stage last night at New York’s Madison Square Garden, but that could be her last show for a long time.

As Vulture points out, after her set, SZA posted a series of since-deleted tweets, in which it sure looks like she’s dropping off of the tour: “My voice is permanently injured . Great !!!!!!!!!!!!! YAYYYYYUUYH!!!!!!!!’n Tonight was the test. That settles that. 👍🏾 I jus wanna be left alone my priorities are fucked up . They been fucked up . I need space goodbye .”

SZA has a history of impulsive tweeting; she’s done things like threatening to leave her label if they won’t release her album. But injured vocal chords are no joke, and it’s easy to foresee a situation where, if she wants to continue her career, SZA could have to stop touring entirely.