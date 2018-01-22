Kendrick Lamar, SZA, & The TDE Crew Announce “Championship Tour”

Top Dawg Entertainment, the LA crew otherwise known as TDE, had a phenomenal 2017. Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. was probably the most universally acclaimed album of the year while also putting up dominant sales and streaming figures. SZA’s debut album Ctrl made her the first bona fide R&B star to emerge in a while and garnered widespread praise as well. This year TDE has a new ScHoolboy Q album and the Black Panther soundtrack on the way among other projects. It’s not unreasonable to say the label is ruling rap right now — so they’re just coming out and saying it.

This May and June, basically the entire TDE roster will embark on what amounts to a touring festival. They’re calling it The Championship Tour. The leading triad of Kendrick, SZA, and ScHoolboy will headline, with performances from Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker also on deck. No word as to why TDE’s ace sixth-man Isaiah Rashad isn’t participating, but we’re looking into it. Anyway, this tour is going to rule. Check out the dates below; tickets go on sale here at 10AM on 1/24.