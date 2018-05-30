Kevin Devine Shares Devinyl Splits Series Entry With Worriers

Kevin Devine has been releasing entries in his Devinyl Splits series since 2015, teaming up with acts like Nada Surf’s Matthew Caws, Meredith Graves, Tigers Jaw, Cymbals Eat Guitars, Owen, and, most recently, Craig Finn. The next scheduled entry in the series was with Petal — who is releasing a new album herself, Magic Gone, in a couple weeks — but due to some unforeseen conflicts, that’s been pushed back to later in the series. Now, Vol. 8, with a yet-to-be-announced artist is scheduled to come out in July, and in the meantime, Devine has teamed up with the NY-via-NJ punk band Worriers for a digital split featuring a new song from each of them.

Devine’s contribution, “Outstretched & Never Ending,” is taut and wonderfully rambling, an acoustic guitar scratching up against Devine’s voice as he reflects on feeling intensely connected to someone else. “Can’t imagine the way it looks from outside/ Guess I’ll never have to ‘cus I’m inside now,” he sings, and that’s only one of many clever and cutting turns of phrase and Devine manages across the track’s unhurried five minutes.

Worriers match that slow-burn pace with “No More Bad News,” their track on the split, and Lauren Denitzio’s voice sounds swallowed-up and burnt out, letting their mind wander as they face the onslaught of it all. “I have wondered how they all can filter out the voice that scares you,” they sing. “I’ve been working hard at being better off and fun for you/ But I can’t remember another way.” It’s a more hallowed-out accompaniment to the project’s most recent album, last year’s excellent Survival Pop.

Listen to both songs below.

KEVIN DEVINE TOUR DATES:

06/01 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place#

06/02 Cleveland, OH @ Spring Fling

06/05 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater#

06/06 Wilmington, DE @ The Queen#

06/24 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater^

06/26 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom^

06/27 Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium^

06/29 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue^

07/01 Morgantown, WV @ Mainstage Morgantown^

07/02 Boston, MA @ Royale*

07/05 Portland, ME @ Aura*

07/06 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

08/23 New York, NY @ The Bell House

09/28 Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

# = w/ Manchester Orchestra

^ = w/ The Front Bottoms

* = w/ Frank Turner

The Unplanned Service Changes split is out 6/1 via Bad Timing Records/Devinyl Records. Devinyl Split No. 8 will be out on 7/27.