Petal – “Better Than You”

Kiley Lotz, the Pennsylvania singer and songwriter who records under the name Petal, released a strong under-the-radar debut album called Shame in 2015. Since then, she’s covered Fleetwood Mac and come out with a very impressive 7″. She absolutely crushed when I saw her open for Julien Baker last year. Everything is lined up for her to come out with something great, and hopefully that’s what’s happening. In a couple of months, Lotz will release Magic Gone, her sophomore album.

Today, Lotz has shared a fuzzed-up, sincere indie rock banger called “Better Than You.” It’s charged-up and confident and catchy, and it reminds me a lot of Cerulean Salt-era Waxahatchee, which is one one of the highest compliments I can pay.

Of the new album, Lotz says:

Magic Gone is the physical and sonic representation of me fighting for my right not only to survive but live all while coming to terms with encroaching adulthood. I was a closeted queer person struggling with chronic mental health disorders; terrified that if I tried to deal with these two major issues in my life I would lose everyone and everything I loved. Coming out was the beginning of a long and continuing process of self-actualization, of taking a hard look at myself and the problems I had and how I could fix them. This record is the result of being the most honest I have ever been in my life, and the constant battle of overcoming the thought that, “maybe if I were just someone else completely, everything would be better.” Magic Gone is about letting go of the anger induced by all the paranoia, anxiety, guilt and pain, and embracing the magic of your own endurance and hoping for the best.

Here’s “Better Than You”:

Magic Gone is out 6/15 on Run For Cover.