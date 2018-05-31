Perfume Genius – “Slip Away (Mura Masa Remix)”

With No Shape, Perfume Genius made one of last year’s best albums, an explosively melodic and deeply felt internal exploration. And next week, Mike Hadreas will follow it up with the remix EP Reshaped, on which people like Laurel Halo and Jam City will rework tracks from No Shape. We’ve already posted the King Princess reworking of “Run Me Through,” and now Perfume Genius has shared another one of the EP’s remixes.

Mura Masa is a UK producer whose music is big, bouncy, festival-ready dance music but with a sort of melancholy, contemplative edge to it. He’s a born collaborator; on his self-titled debut album last year, he worked with people like A$AP Rocky, Charli XCX, and Damon Albarn. And now he’s worked his magic on “Slip Away,” the grand and theatrical No Shape single.

Mura Masa’s “Slip Away” remix doesn’t exactly take a wrecking ball to the original track. Instead, he’s left the central melody intact, adding a subtle but physical pulse to it and filling out its borders with melodic synth-blips. It’s a nice example of a producer knowing that he’s working with a great song and adding effective little tweaks rather than picking its bones for usable parts. Check out the remix below.

The Reshaped remix EP is out 6/8 on Matador.