Perfume Genius – “Run Me Through (King Princess Remix)”

Perfume Genius’ stunning No Shape was one of the best albums of last year, a maximalist art-pop ode to omnipresent emotional baggage and the redemptive power of love that helps us move past it. And now, it’s being given a slightly different shape.

Today, Perfume Genius mastermind Mike Hadreas has announced Reshaped, a special remix EP consisting of reworked versions of six tracks from No Shape. The artists responsible for the reimaginings include original No Shape producer Blake Mills, experimental composer Laurel Halo, serpentwithfeet collaborator mmph, Night Slugs’ Jam City, Mura Masa, and rising Brooklyn artist King Princess, aka Mikaela Straus, who closes out the EP with a new version of “Run Me Through.”

Straus’ “Run Me Through,” which premiered today on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show along with a brief interview with Straus and Hadreas, leans into the jazzy, nocturnal vibe of the song, adding a trip-hop beat on top of the original’s slinky Wurlitzer piano. Listen and check out the rest of the Reshaped EP’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Braid (mmph Remix)”

02 “Slip Away (Mura Masa Remix)”

03 “Just Like Love (Jam City Remix)”

04 “Die 4 You (Laurel Halo Remix)”

05 “Every Night (Blake Mills Remix)”

06 “Run Me Through (King Princess Remix)”

TOUR DATES:

06/08 Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium w/ Belle and Sebastian

06/13 Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

06/14 Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Maritimo de Alges

08/08 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl w/ Bon Iver

08/10 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

The Reshaped remix EP is out 6/8 on Matador.