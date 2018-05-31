The Innocence Mission – “Look Out From Your Window”

Lancaster, Pennsylvania’s the Innocence Mission have been crafting lovely, sparse songs since the late ’80s. Anchored by wife-and-husband pair Karen and Don Peris, alongside bassist Mike Bitts, the indie-folk trio are masters of the simple and the soft. Earlier this year we heard the mellow lead single, “Green Bus,” off of their upcoming record, Sun On The Square, which will be the band’s first release in three years. Today, a new song, “Look Out From Your Window,” graces our ears. It’s cozy, and a perfect complement to a rainy Thursday afternoon in May.

As always, Don Peris’ gorgeously textured guitar tones complement Karen Peris’ soft-spoken phrasing to create a melody that’s simultaneously gentle and powerful. Less expected is the rich string section on this one, which washes the song in another layer of reverberating warmth. “Look Out From Your Window” is the kind of song that will make you nostalgic for life’s sweeter, simpler moments. Listen to “Look Out From Your Window” below:

Sun On The Square is out 7/6 via Badman Recording Co./Bella Union.