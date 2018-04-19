The Innocence Mission – “Green Bus”

The Lancaster, PA-based folk trio the Innocence Mission — cemented around the husband-wife pairing of Karen and Don Peris, alongside bassist Mike Bitts — have been putting out albums since the late ’80s and have picked up their fair share of devotees along the way. Sufjan Stevens is a notable acolyte, as are Iron & Wine and Lomelda, both of whom covered their songs earlier this year. Karen Peris also appeared on last year’s Lost Horizon’s album from Simon Raymonde, which is how the first new Innocence Mission album in three years ended up at his label, Bella Union. (It’s being released by Portland-based Badman Recording Co. in the US.) The album’s called Sun On The Square, and it’ll be out in July. Its lead single, “Green Bus,” is gorgeous and mellow, intimate pickings and strings adorning Peris’ voice, where every syllable sounds like the turning of a new leaf. Listen below.

Sun On The Square is out 7/6 via Badman Recording Co./Bella Union.