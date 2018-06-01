Kevin Krauter – “Suddenly”

Kevin Krauter, of Indiana’s indie-pop outfit Hoops, just released “Suddenly,” the third single off his upcoming debut album Toss Up. The album’s lead single “Rollerskate” was released back in April.

Not that I think Krauter is trying to conjure up Xanadu vibes, but Olivia Newton-John does rollerskate throughout the entirety of the film and the soundtrack has its own song titled “Suddenly.” Either way, you can definitely hear bursts of the dreamy glow of the ’70s and ’80s in his own music.

Krauter seems to be falling into the reverb-pop soundscape on this solo venture. His voice is a smooth and steady calm on “Suddenly,” echoing the track’s easy listening euphoria. It grooves quietly, and his fluttering “sha la las” are breezy enough to mix well with the summer sunshine. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cowboy Chloe”

02 “Lonely Boogie”

03 “Rollerskate”

04 “Suddenly”

05 “Restless”

06 “Keep Falling In Love”

07 “Who Do You Know”

08 “Barely On My Mind”

09 “Toss Up”

Toss Up is out 6/15 via Bayonet Records.