Spiritualized Are Teasing Something

Spiritualized appear to be teasing something. Jason Pierce’s long-running UK space-rock band played Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona on Wednesday, bringing along an entire orchestra and choir. And today, they’ve changed their profile pictures on all social media accounts to the band’s logo in front of a bright orange field and removed all posts from their Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and website except for a similarly bright orange video featuring a message in morse code. That message, both written out in dots and dashes and playing as a series of beeps, translates to the phrase “A Perfect Miracle.”

Could it be the title of a new album? Spiritualized last album, Sweet Heart Sweet Light, came out six years ago, and they began working on a new one with producer and Killing Joke bassist Martin “Youth” Glover in 2015. In late 2016, Jason Pierce said that a new album would be out the next year, and that it would probably be his last. Obviously, it never came out, but maybe it finally will? Who knows, but you can check out the morse code video below.

Spiritualized’s masterpiece, Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space, turned 20 years old last June.