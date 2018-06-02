Watch Lorde Cover Frank Ocean’s “Lost” At Primavera Sound

Like everyone else in the world, Lorde seems to be a big Frank Ocean fan. During her recent North American tour opener in Milwaukee, she covered “Solo,” one of the highlights off of Ocean’s insanely good 2016 album Blonde, transforming it into a solo keyboard ballad. And tonight, during her performance at Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, Spain, she took on a different Frank Ocean song, Channel Orange’s “Lost,” performing it with similarly stripped-down accompaniment and using it to show off her own vocals. Watch and listen below.

Lorde just performed “Lost” by Frank Ocean at Primavera Sound in Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/JPK69hqJxA — Lorde Daily (@LordeDaily) June 2, 2018

You can livestream select sets from Primavera Sound here.