Watch Primavera Sound Sets From Father John Misty, The National, Waxahatchee, & More

Primavera Sound might just be the greatest music festival in the world. It’s certainly one of the best-booked, with a lineup that always manages to be both stacked and diverse. This year, Björk, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Migos, and Arctic Monkeys are headlining, and the rest of the bill features the War On Drugs, Vince Staples, HAIM, Lorde, A$AP Rocky, Spiritualized, and more. And even if you’re not in Barcelona, you can stream sets from the likes of Father John Misty, the National, and Waxahatchee from the comfort of your own home. Check out the livestream below, which kicked off at 17:00 CEST with highlights from yesterday, along with the full list of sets that will be streaming today.

Waxahatchee

Father John Misty

Rhye

Mogwai

Charlotte Gainsbourg

The National

Haim

Ty Segall

Omou Sangare

El último Vecino

Cigarettes after sex

Metá Metá

La bien Querida