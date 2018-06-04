Last year, we learned that Thom Yorke had gotten on board to score the new movie Suspiria, a remake of Dario Argento’s bugged-out 1978 horror classic from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino. The movie stars people like Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, and Chloe Grace-Moretz, and based on reports from an early CinemaCon preview, it is going to be fucking disgusting. And today, we get our first sense of how Yorke’s prestige body-horror score might sound.

Today, Amazon Studios has unveiled the first trailer for Suspiria. The teaser is made up entirely of disconnected images. We don’t learn anything about the plot, which, if it’s anything like the original, will be about an Italian dance school that’s secretly run by a coven of bloodthirsty witches. And there’s no dialogue in the trailer, or even any sound effects. Instead, the trailer is driven entirely by Yorke’s score.

Yorke has said he’s not cribbing anything from the near-perfect score for the original Suspiria, which was composed by the Italian prog-funk band Goblin. Whereas that score was full of tingles and rasps, this one is all eerie, portentous tones, and it sounds just as anxious and meticulously designed as everything Yorke does. Check it out below.

Suspiria is in theaters 11/2.