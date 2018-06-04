’90s Britpop trailblazers Suede just debuted “The Invisibles,” the lead single off their forthcoming eighth album The Blue Hour. As the follow-up to 2016’s Night Thoughts, it sees Suede’s first album with legendary producer Alan Moulder.

“The Invisibles” is a theatrical slow-burn that exposes a darker, more entangled side to the band. It has an orchestral emphasis that doesn’t feel at all poppy. The accompanying video is gloomy; a woman swings back and forth emotively lip synching. When she locks onto the camera, her eyes are glassy, her gaze chilling. There’s no way to escape the lyrics.

The chorus turns valiant in the face of despair, and the lines, “We are the invisibles/ Plain and lonely/ It’s funny how it’s always out of reach,” sound like something out of Les Mis. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “As One”

02 “Wastelands”

03 “Mistress”

04 “Beyond the Outskirts”

05 “Chalk Circles”

06 “Cold Hands”

07 “Life Is Golden”

08 “Roadkill”

09 “Tides”

10 “Don’t Be Afraid If Nobody Loves You”

11 “Dead Bird”

12 “All the Wild Places”

13 “The Invisibles”

14 “Flytipping”

The Blue Hour is out 9/21 via Rhino.