Everything Is Recorded – “She Said” (Feat. Obongjayar & Kamasi Washington) Video

Earlier this year, the XL Recordings co-founder Richard Russell released the debut album from his solo project Everything Is Recorded. The album was absolutely stuffed with guests, many of whom have some connection to Russell’s label: Damon Albarn, Sampha, Ibeyi, people like that. And yet the album managed not to sound like a label boss’s vanity project. Instead, it turned out to be a surprisingly deep and rich meditation on where things like soul, dance, reggae, and jazz intersect.

Today, Russell shares his new video for the album track “She Said,” and it’s pretty great. The track features Obongjayar, a Nigerian singer and songwriter living in London, and the jazz hero Kamasi Washington. In director Dear Mr Quistgaard’s video, Obonjayar is the clear star. He goes toe-to-toe with the women of the British Olympic judo team, and they absolutely turn him into a ragdoll, throwing him around and putting him in armbars while he continues to lip-sync. Washington also shows up at the end to play a solo, and Russell gets in a cameo, trimming a bonsai tree in the background of one scene.

Here’s what Russell says about the video: “Making the video was a blast, Steven (Obongjayar) got beaten up by some badass female martial artists, and I got to use my bonsai skills.” Check it out below, via The FADER.

Everything Is Recorded is out now on XL.