070 Shake – “Mirrors” Video

Kanye West’s new album Ye has been plenty divisive, but one thing about it has gotten an almost unanimously positive reception: The guest appearance from recent G.O.O.D. Music signee 070 Shake. Shake, a 20-year-old singer and rapper from New Jersey, is the person responsible for the bruised, bruising howled-not-sung verse on “Ghost Town.” She also put out Glitter, her debut EP, on G.O.O.D. Music in March, and plenty of us are now scrambling to catch up.

For those of us with late passes, Shake has just shared her video for “Mirrors,” a song from that EP. It’s a hell of a song, an emotive chest-beater with a soaring, intense hook strong enough to overwhelm the song’s SoundCloud-rap sonics. This song alone makes good on the promise of “Ghost Town” and proves that 070 Shake is an artist worthy of our attention.

The video itself, from director J.R. Bloom, is decent enough, but it’s nothing special in itself. In the clip, Shake and her friends drive up a coastal highway in a beautiful old Mustang. They walk a beach at sunset and, in the end, pay tribute to Thelma & Louise. But if we learn one thing from the video, it’s this: 070 Shake has a hard, memorable charisma — something that might turn out to be a star quality. Check it out below.

The Glitter EP is out now on G.O.O.D. Music.