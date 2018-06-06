Ross From Friends – “Project Cybersyn”

Ross From Friends is moving on up in the world. Felix Clary Weatherall, the rising London-based producer who is almost certainly not David Schwimmer, first caught our attention with his 2016 EP You’ll Understand, and he signed to Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder label earlier this year for the release of another EP called Aphelion. Now he’s announcing his debut full-length, Family Portrait, along with his first run of Stateside tour dates.

Family Portrait, which finds Weatherall “trying new things, making a bit more of an explosive sound,” is coming out in July. “Every time I went to make music the things which would really grab me are the emotional things, and while I’m in that place I felt I could really focus on the track,” he explains in a press release. “That was a massive part of this album, tapping into my emotions … into my emotional instability.” Although the album also features Weatherall recording his own voice for the first time, “Project Cybersyn” is another instrumental, a warm, analog dance track of the caliber we’ve already come to expect from him.

Ross From Friends’ may technically be Weatherall’s solo project, but for his live shows, he’s enlisted the help of a couple of friends. John Dunk plays saxophone and keys while Jed Hampson plays electric guitar, and Weatherall and his band will play their first-ever US shows when they head out on a headlining tour in September. Listen to “Project Cybersyn,” check out Family Portrait’s tracklist, and find Ross From Friends’ upcoming tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Happy Birthday Nick”

02 “Thank God I’m A Lizard”

03 “Wear Me Down”

04 “The Knife”

05 “Project Cybersyn”

06 “Family Portrait”

07 “Pale Blue Dot”

08 “Back Into Space”

09 “Parallel Sequence”

10 “R.A.T.S.”

11 “Don’t Wake Dad”

12 “The Beginning”

TOUR DATES

06/09 Manchester, UK @ Parklife

06/09 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen (DJ)

06/15 Glasgow, UK @ Sub Club

06/16 Marseille, FR @ Marsatac Festival

06/26 Albania @ Kala Festiva

06/29 Gdansk, PL @ Electricians Street

06/30 Milan, IT @ Astro Fest

07/05 Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/06 Paris, FR @ The Peacock Society

07/07 Trenčin, SK @ Pohoda festival

07/14 Dour, BE @ Dour festival

08/09 Seoul, KR @ Cakeshop (DJ)

08/10 Seoul, KR @ Kontra (DJ)

08/17 Tokyo, JP @ Sonic Mania

08/19 Hamburg, DE @ MS Dockville

08/24 Lincolnshire, UK @ Lost Village Festival

09/15 Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Room

09/21 Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

09/22 Nantes, FR @ Scopitone Festival

09/26 London, UK @ Village Underground

09/27 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

09/28 Sheffield, UK @ Hope Works

09/29 Bologna, IT @ roBOt Festival

10/02 Bristol, UK @ Thekla

10/03 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

10/05 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

10/06 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/11 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

10/13 Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

10/20 Warsaw, PL @ Smolna

10/25 Geneva, CH @ Zoo

10/26 Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

10/27 Oslo, NO @ Jaeger

11/02 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

11/03 Montreal, QC @ Phi Center

11/08 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

11/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Good Room

11/10 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

11/14 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/15 San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom

11/17 Los Angeles, CA @ (dis) order [formerly Lot 613]

Family Portrait is out 7/27 via Brainfeeder.