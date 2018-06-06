Ross From Friends – “Project Cybersyn”

Ross From Friends is moving on up in the world. Felix Clary Weatherall, the rising London-based producer who is almost certainly not David Schwimmer, first caught our attention with his 2016 EP You’ll Understand, and he signed to Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder label earlier this year for the release of another EP called Aphelion. Now he’s announcing his debut full-length, Family Portrait, along with his first run of Stateside tour dates.
Family Portrait, which finds Weatherall “trying new things, making a bit more of an explosive sound,” is coming out in July. “Every time I went to make music the things which would really grab me are the emotional things, and while I’m in that place I felt I could really focus on the track,” he explains in a press release. “That was a massive part of this album, tapping into my emotions … into my emotional instability.” Although the album also features Weatherall recording his own voice for the first time, “Project Cybersyn” is another instrumental, a warm, analog dance track of the caliber we’ve already come to expect from him.
Ross From Friends’ may technically be Weatherall’s solo project, but for his live shows, he’s enlisted the help of a couple of friends. John Dunk plays saxophone and keys while Jed Hampson plays electric guitar, and Weatherall and his band will play their first-ever US shows when they head out on a headlining tour in September. Listen to “Project Cybersyn,” check out Family Portrait’s tracklist, and find Ross From Friends’ upcoming tour dates below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Happy Birthday Nick”
02 “Thank God I’m A Lizard”
03 “Wear Me Down”
04 “The Knife”
05 “Project Cybersyn”
06 “Family Portrait”
07 “Pale Blue Dot”
08 “Back Into Space”
09 “Parallel Sequence”
10 “R.A.T.S.”
11 “Don’t Wake Dad”
12 “The Beginning”
TOUR DATES
06/09 Manchester, UK @ Parklife
06/09 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen (DJ)
06/15 Glasgow, UK @ Sub Club
06/16 Marseille, FR @ Marsatac Festival
06/26 Albania @ Kala Festiva
06/29 Gdansk, PL @ Electricians Street
06/30 Milan, IT @ Astro Fest
07/05 Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/06 Paris, FR @ The Peacock Society
07/07 Trenčin, SK @ Pohoda festival
07/14 Dour, BE @ Dour festival
08/09 Seoul, KR @ Cakeshop (DJ)
08/10 Seoul, KR @ Kontra (DJ)
08/17 Tokyo, JP @ Sonic Mania
08/19 Hamburg, DE @ MS Dockville
08/24 Lincolnshire, UK @ Lost Village Festival
09/15 Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Room
09/21 Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
09/22 Nantes, FR @ Scopitone Festival
09/26 London, UK @ Village Underground
09/27 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
09/28 Sheffield, UK @ Hope Works
09/29 Bologna, IT @ roBOt Festival
10/02 Bristol, UK @ Thekla
10/03 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
10/05 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
10/06 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/11 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
10/13 Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
10/20 Warsaw, PL @ Smolna
10/25 Geneva, CH @ Zoo
10/26 Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
10/27 Oslo, NO @ Jaeger
11/02 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
11/03 Montreal, QC @ Phi Center
11/08 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
11/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Good Room
11/10 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
11/14 Seattle, WA @ Barboza
11/15 San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom
11/17 Los Angeles, CA @ (dis) order [formerly Lot 613]
Family Portrait is out 7/27 via Brainfeeder.