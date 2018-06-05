“Praise The Lord (Da Shine)” is one of the better tracks on A$AP Rocky’s largely unimpressive new album Testing. There’s something really fun about that beat, led by what sounds like an elementary school recorder. Today, the New York rapper shares its music video, the first from the album.

A$AP’s charisma has always been crucial to his appeal. It’s also part of what makes his music videos so enjoyable to watch. The way he interacts with the camera makes it feel like you’re hanging out with him, rocking Raf Simons, smoking and dancing. This is exactly what you see in the “Praise The Lord (Da Shine)” visual. Quick shots of Harlem are spliced together with footage of A$AP’s rowdy apartment cyph. A split-screen shows scenes around London, soundtracked by English grime rapper Skepta’s verse. By the end of the video, the two cities merge. Watch below.

Testing is out now.