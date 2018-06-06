Bruce Springsteen To Perform At The Tony Awards

Despite intentionally choosing not to submit himself for competitive award consideration, Bruce Springsteen is still getting an honorary Tony Award for his ongoing, twice-extended Springsteen On Broadway show. The organizers of the Tonys probably figured that if they gave him a Tony, the Boss might show up and perform, which would undoubtedly be great for ratings. And it looks like they were right: Bruce Springsteen is set to make a rare television appearance at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards this weekend, where he will take the stage to perform live from Radio City Music Hall.

Hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, the evening’s ceremony will also feature awards presented by Billy Joel, Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, Rachel Bloom, Leslie Odom, Jr., Uzo Aduba, Melissa Benoist, Matt Bomer, Rachel Brosnahan, Tituss Burgess, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Brandon Victor Dixon, Christopher Jackson, Patti LuPone, Tatiana Maslany, Katharine McPhee, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Bernadette Peters, Andrew Rannells, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Leguizamo, Kerry Washington, Ming-Na Wen, and more.

The Tony Awards will air live on Sunday, 6/10, from 8-11PM on CBS. Springsteen On Broadway opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre in October, and performances are scheduled to run through 12/15.