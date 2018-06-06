Death Cab For Cutie Preview New Song “Your Hurricane”

There’s a new Death Cab For Cutie album out in August, as we found out last month when the band announced a fall tour and shared a teaser video for the LP. When we talked to Ben Gibbard about Narrow Stairs’ 10th anniversary, he said that people that liked that album would probably like this one, and now we have our first real substantial preview of the album, in addition to the snippet from it we heard last month.

The band has just posted a teaser video for a new song called “Your Hurricane” on their social media channels, with the phrase “Watch this space,” which presumably means we’ll get the full song soon enough. “Heaven is a hole in the sky/ The stars are cracks in the ceiling of night/ And I just keep watching them for a sign/ That you’ll be alright,” Gibbard sings in the preview. Check it out below.