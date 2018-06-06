Watch Lady Gaga In The A Star Is Born Trailer

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper hit the stage in the first official trailer for A Star is Born, released Wednesday.

The trailer opens with musician Jackson Maine (Cooper) performing at an outdoor concert. “Baby it’s time to let the old ways die. It takes a lot to change, it takes a lot to try,” he sings as a montage of Maine shows him walking backstage and getting into a car only to open up a bottle of alcohol. The footage reveals that his once successful career has gone downhill.

When Maine discovers struggling artist Ally (Lady Gaga), he believes his luck has turned around. “I don’t sing my own songs…I just don’t feel comfortable,” she admits to Maine. “Almost every single person has told me they like the way I sounded but they didn’t like the way I look.”

The 1937 film of the same name (which starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March) is about a movie star who helps an aspiring young actress find fame as he struggles with his own demons. It was again remade in 1954 by director George Cukor, with Judy Garland and James Mason starring, and again in 1976, with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson headlining.

Cooper’s take has a country music feel, and Sam Elliott and Andrew Dice Clay co-star in the pic.

A Star Is Born is slated to hit theaters 10/5. Watch the trailer below.

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.