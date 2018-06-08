Stream Future’s Superfly Soundtrack

Director X is the rap and R&B music video auteur who’s been responsible for the visuals to classic songs by Drake, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Clipse, JAY-Z, Aaliyah, Usher, Destiny’s Child, DMX, Ice Cube, and more. He’s directed a few feature films in the past few years, too, but his latest project is by far the highest-profile: Superfly, a modern remake of the classic 1972 crime drama Super Fly.

Although the original Super Fly is a seminal film in the ’70s blaxploitation genre, these days, it might be best remembered for its music. The original soundtrack, all funk and soul music written and recorded entirely by Curtis Mayfield, is one of the most iconic movie soundtracks of all time. And for his remake, Director X has tapped another big star: Future.

In addition to co-producing the movie itself, Future produced the entire Superfly soundtrack, and it seems like it’s basically just a Future album. As the remake takes place in 2018 Atlanta instead of 1972 Harlem, the music is mostly of-the-moment trap music, although lead single “No Shame,” a collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR, nodded to Curtis Mayfield with its production. We’ve also heard “Walk On Minks” and the Yung Bans-featuring “Bag,” and now the rest of the LP is available to stream in full. Do that below.

The Superfly soundtrack is out now, and the movie itself is out 6/15. It stars Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, and Michael Kenneth Williams and features appearances from Rick Ross and Big Boi.