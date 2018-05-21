Future – “Walk On Minks”

Future is doing the soundtrack for Director X’s upcoming Superfly remake, taking the place of Curtis Mayfield, who did the original soundtrack for the 1972 blaxploitation film Super Fly. Over the last month, he’s shared a few tracks from it, including the PartyNextDoor-featuring “No Shame” and “My Peak,” which boasted guest spots from Chance The Rapper and King Louie.

The film itself isn’t out for another few weeks, but today we’re getting another song from the soundtrack called “Walk On Minks.” You can listen to it over on the Superfly website or stream it below.