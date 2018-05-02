Future – “No Shame” (Feat. PartyNextDoor)

Director X, the guy who made Drake’s “Hotline Bling” music video, is remaking the classic 1972 blaxploitation film Super Fly. The original Super Fly, of course, has one of the most iconic movie soundtracks of all time, written and recorded by the legendary soul singer Curtis Mayfield. So when the idea of a new Super Fly movie first came up, perhaps the biggest question was who would do the soundtrack.

The answer? Future. Director X’s upcoming Superfly, which hits theaters next month, shifts the action from ’70s Harlem to 2018 Atlanta, so instead of funk and soul, the story of the drug-dealing Youngblood Priest is now accompanied by of-the-moment trap music. Enter Future. The Atlanta rap star co-produced the film itself and produced the entire official soundtrack, and today, he’s shared our first taste of the album.

Although “No Shame,” which features the OVO-affiliated crooner PartyNextDoor, is a Future song that has Future muttering codeine and Xanax, it still nods to Curtis Mayfield’s original soundtrack with its guitar-centric beat complete with a fiery solo in the outro. Listen to it below.

Superfly hits theaters 6/15. It stars Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, and Michael Kenneth Williams and features appearances from Rick Ross and Big Boi.