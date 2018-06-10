Watch St. Vincent Cover Tool

St. Vincent is one of the few real modern guitar heroes we have. And when she took over BBC Radio 6’s Instagram account on Friday and fans asked her about her favorite guitar riffs — the riffs she wishes she had written and the riffs that made her pick up a guitar in the first place — she busted out short covers of Pantera’s “Cowboys From Hell,” Tool’s “Forty Six & 2″ (which she called “My Shadow”), and Jimi Hendrix’s “Manic Depression.” Watch below.

Which riffs do you wish you had written? @st_vincent had some brilliant suggestions when she took over our Instagram today. #HearHer pic.twitter.com/eKa04UiKXA — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) June 8, 2018