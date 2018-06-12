The Chainsmokers Announce EDM Tribute To Pepsi’s Former Celebrity Spokespeople

Pepsi has recruited a ton of music notables over the years for their advertising campaigns. The Chainsmokers have been pegged to perform at the Pepsi Generations Summer Music Campaign, a concert taking place at the Hollywood Palladium in July that’s meant to pay tribute to a selection of the beverage company’s lineage of celebrity spokespeople. The concert will be in conjunction with a new campaign that will see music icons placed on cans of Pepsi.

As the Associated Press reports, the Chainsmokers will cover songs from Ray Charles, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, and Beyoncé during their performance, giving each artist an EDM spin.

“We’re kind of nervous,” the duo’s Alex Pall told AP. “But lucky for us, they have endless amount of songs that are extremely popular that people love to hear. We just have to figure out how to mix everything in. I think it’ll be a cool experience for us. We don’t get to play a lot of Ray Charles at our shows.”

No word on how they’ll honor Kendall Jenner and Skip Marley, but I’d imagine it will be special.