The movie isn’t out yet, but this past week, the Future-produced soundtrack to the new Superfly remake hit our phones. Whereas the original 1972 blaxploitation opus had a classic soundtrack from Curtis Mayfield, music-video auteur Director X got his collaborator Future to produce and assemble the soundtrack for the new remake. (Try not to get too sad thinking about the idea that Future is the closest thing we have to a Curtis Mayfield figure right now.) And while the Mayfield-referencing PartyNextDoor collab “No Shame” is the soundtrack’s big single and best song, Future picked a different one to perform when he was on Kimmel last night.

On the show, Future sang “Nowhere,” which is probably the closest thing that the new album has to a love song. It’s a warm and woozy trap-blues reverie about getting away from it all, and the staging on last night’s show was a thing of weird beauty.

Future, wearing an all-white outfit, sang the song while standing in front of a wall of TVs that were playing scenes from the movie. Dry ice billowed at his feet, while icy-blue laser lights shot all around him. If the idea was to make Future look like an angel, then mission accomplished. Check it out below.

The Superfly soundtrack is out now on Epic.