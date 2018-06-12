Birds In Row – “We Count So We Don’t Have To Listen”

The French post-hardcore trio Birds In Row — who only go by their first initials and who won’t allow themselves to be clearly photographed — are about to unleash their sophomore album We Already Lost The World. We’ve posted the heady, brooding first single “15-38.” And now they’ve also shared the new song “We Count So We Don’t Have To Listen,” which sounds a whole lot more like a hardcore song. It’s a noisy, clanging headrush of a song that recalls the Gravity Records thrashers of the turn of the millennium, and it pretty much rules. Check it out below.

We Already Lost The World is out 7/13 on Deathwish, Inc.