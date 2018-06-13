Troye Sivan – “Dance To This” (Feat. Ariana Grande)

Ascendant Aussie pop star Troye Sivan is ramping up to the release of his sophomore album Bloom. The singles he’s shared thus far — “My, My, My,” “The Good Side,” and “Bloom” — have all suggested the LP will be a leap not just in popularity but in artistry, elevating his music from an enjoyable ’80s pop mirage toward something more immaculate.

Today Sivan rolls out the project’s fourth single, “Dance To This.” It’s a duet with Ariana Grande, who is suddenly everywhere: promoting her own new album Sweetener, guesting with Nicki Minaj on tomorrow’s “Bed,” apparently getting engaged to a guy she just started dating.

So… can you dance to “Dance To This”? Find out for yourself below.

Bloom is out 8/31 on EMI Australia/Capitol.