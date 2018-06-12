Are Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Really Engaged?

Are Ariana Grande and SNL’s Pete Davidson really engaged? It seems like they might be! The pair were first reported to be “casually” dating on 5/21, and according to US Weekly, they “were telling people that they’re engaged” at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, 6/9. Way to make Robert Pattinson’s birthday all about you, guys!

The engagement hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, but let’s examine the clues. An inside source tells People that Grande has a “big” engagement ring, and she was recently spotted wearing a large ring in a photo with her mother and brother on her Instagram story. She also wore a large ring while performing at iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM’s Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles on 6/2. TMZ reports that the ring, which Davidson got last month, is a $93,000 VVS1 clarity diamond set in platinum that was custom-made for Grande and took nearly two weeks to complete. That means he must’ve commissioned it basically as soon as they started dating. Bold move, Pete!

There’s also this:

i know. i love u so fuckin much. hi. i’m so happy. and excited. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

crying — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

I’m sure you all have questions. Let’s dive right in.

Who are Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson?

Ariana Grande is a singer and pop star who looks a little bit like a child. Pete Davidson is an actor, comedian, and Saturday Night Live cast member. If you clicked on this article, I assume you already knew the answer to this one. Stupid question!

Who did they used to date?

Ariana Grande has dated her 13: The Musical costar Graham Phillips, her Victorious backup dancer Jordan Viscomi, Australian YouTube comedian Jai Brooks, British boy band singer Nathan Sykes, her backup dancer and donut-licking accomplice Ricky Alvarez, rapper Big Sean, and, most recently, rapper Mac Miller, who she dated for nearly two years. TMZ first reported that they broke up on 5/10. A week later, Mac Miller drunkenly crashed his car into a telephone pole.

Pete Davidson has dated standup comedian Carly Aquilino and, most recently, Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David, who he dated for two years. He first announced that they had broken up during an appearance on Complex’s Open Late With Peter Rosenberg on 5/16.

So haven’t they only known each other for a few weeks?

Well, they probably met when Grande was the host and musical guest on SNL in March 2016. Towards the end of her opening monologue, Davidson joined her onstage to ask, “Do you want to smoke some pot or something?” At the time, Grande was dating Mac Miller and Davidson was dating Cazzie David. But yes, they’re both fresh off of high-profile breakups and they’ve only been dating for a few weeks. In the words of a future hit single by Weezer, love isn’t always on time. Sometimes it’s early!

What do they have in common?

They’re both 24. They’re both famous people. They both like Harry Potter. They probably have matching tattoos. What more do you want?

What kind of music does Pete Davidson like?

Kid Cudi, mostly. He and Ariana attended Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts listening party in LA together. Per Billboard, “SNL actor Pete Davidson smoked a joint as Ariana Grande, ponytail in tow, hugged him tightly.”

feel the love A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 8, 2018 at 1:34am PDT

Will Nicki Minaj officiate their wedding?

Stereogum has reached out to Nicki Minaj’s representatives for comment.

How does Camila Cabello feel about this?

we need to talk @camila_cabello — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

😭😭😭😭KEEP THE RING, IM TAKING THE CANNOLIS (who’s keeping the dogs tho?) https://t.co/ce3Tyd61Vx — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 12, 2018

THE CANNOLIS !!!!!!!!! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

Is this all a publicity stunt?

It’s possible. Ariana Grande’s new album Sweetener is set to come out this summer, and SNL will return for a new season not too long after that. But hopefully not! Pete Davidson got multiple tattoos for her! And they seem pretty cute together! Just be happy for them!