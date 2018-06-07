Livestream Kanye West & Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts Listening Party In LA

When Kanye West returned to Twitter in April, he came bearing gifts. Or at least the promise of gifts to come: Five albums from G.O.O.D. Music, one a week, seven tracks each, entirely produced by Kanye himself. So far we’ve gotten Pusha-T’s Daytona and Ye’s Ye, and tomorrow we’re getting Kids See Ghosts, Kanye’s collaborative effort with his once and future protégé Kid Cudi.

But before the album officially comes out, Kanye and Cudi are giving listeners a taste with another listening party. Last Thursday, Ye flew a bunch of celebrities, influencers, journalists, and other prominent types out to a ranch outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming to stand around a campfire and listen to Ye. After having to deal with the whims of capricious famous people and noise complaints from locals, the owners of the ranch have decided to institute a strict “no more rappers” policy, so tonight’s Kids See Ghosts listening party is being held in Los Angeles instead. Or, in other words: No more parties in Wyoming; one more party in LA.

As with the last listening party, this one is being streamed for the benefit of those at home. And once again, if you want to participate, you’ll have to download some app called WAV, which has continued to send me annoying notifications for the past week. With any luck, this livestream will actually start on time, and I’m even more hopeful that it will involve much less staring at a crackling campfire in an empty field while waiting for something to happen. Find the link below; the stream is supposed to start at 11PM ET.

Download the @WAV_Media app https://t.co/tSKPugfNlF to watch the livestream of the KIDS SEE GHOSTS listening event on Thursday, June 7 at 8PM PST — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 7, 2018

Next up is the Kanye-produced Nas album, which is out 6/15. Teyana Taylor’s album is coming 6/22.