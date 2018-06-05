Kanye West & Kid Cudi Hosting Kids See Ghost Listening Party In LA

The G.O.O.D. Music onslaught continues. After the highly-publicized Wyoming listening party for Kanye West’s new album Ye, it now appears that West and Kid Cudi will attempt to do the same for their upcoming collaborative project, Kids See Ghost, with a listening party in Los Angeles scheduled for sometime this week. (What happened to “No More Parties In LA”?)

The news comes from Cudi’s manager Dennis Cummings, who teased the listening party on Twitter and said that more details would be announced soon. Kids See Ghost is scheduled for release this Friday (6/8).

A few days ago, West shared a tentative tracklist for the album:

Kids See Ghost is the third in Kanye West’s plan to release a bunch of seven-song albums. Two have come into fruition already — Pusha T’s Daytona and Ye’s Ye — while Nas’ new album is expected out 6/15 and Teyana Taylor’s album is pegged for a 6/22 release.