Livestream Kanye West’s Wyoming Listening Party For His New Album

Kanye West is hosting a listening party for his forthcoming as-yet-untitled LP at a ranch outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming right now. The album’s due out tonight, and the event was scheduled to begin at 9PM EDT. Kanye shared a link to an app that will allow you to watch the event as it’s happening, but it’s not streaming until 10PM EDT.

Earlier today, a bunch of journalists and “influencers” were invited to the event and flown out on private jets. To think they could’ve just stayed home to watch the livestream! But then they wouldn’t get to hang out with Pusha-T, Jonah Hill, Chris Rock, Ty Dolla $ign, Desiigner, 2 Chainz, or any of the other rich and famous folks who made it out or enjoyed the s’mores Kanye’s serving up according to TMZ. (Also in attendance: Kanye’s new pal Candace Owens.)

Here’s how to tune in:

Download the @WAV_Media app https://t.co/HxSvFHiSrY to watch the livestream of my album listening tonight in Jackson Hole, Wyoming 7PM MDT — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 1, 2018

UPDATE 11PM EDT: An hour after the scheduled start, Kanye has finally arrived.

The scene:

The guests:

The merch: